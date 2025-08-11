Peach and Yutree partner on property owners
Commercial broker and underwriting agency Yutree has partnered with niche commercial insurer Peach on the launch of a new property owners binder.
The pair, who have been working together on property business for nearly two years, revealed the move came in response to broker demand.
Peach, a trading style of NPA Insurance, grew net premiums by 70% in 2024 as it ceded less business to reinsurance.
According to the partners, Peach’s capacity has been used to plug a gap for brokers who need cover quickly or want to place something that doesn’t always fit in the conventional market
More on Insight
ABI calculates subsidence claims topped £150m in H1
Subsidence-related insurance claims totalled £153m in the first half of 2025, the Association of British Insurers has confirmed.
JMG makes major MGA move with latest buy
JMG Group has bought professional and financial lines specialist managing general agent XS Assure, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rokstone-owned Novus adds Collinson to warranty and affinity panel
Novus Underwriting, part of managing general agent Rokstone, has partnered with Collinson Insurance for its annually renewable warranty products.
Brokers voice mounting underinsurance worries in non-standard market
A survey by Prestige Underwriting has revealed an uptick among brokers concerned about non-standard customers risking underinsurance.
Hiscox launches sexual molestation liability cover
Hiscox has launched sexual molestation liability cover and confirmed the appointment of Harriet Turner to its London Market business to lead the new product, expanding its existing range of casualty products.
AllClear eyes global expansion as UK business grows over 30%
Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear Travel Insurance, has targeted global growth with Europe and the US in the company’s sights as it has expanded operations in Ireland and Australia.
Clear sets out European strategy as Luberichs departs
Andreas Luberichs, Europe CEO at Clear, has chosen to leave after two years in the role, the broker has confirmed.
Allianz UK boss Holmes sees bright future from broker engagement in hubs and tech
Allianz UK has opened three hubs to work with brokers and will be rolling out technology developments this year into 2026, CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.