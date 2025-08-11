 Skip to main content
Peach and Yutree partner on property owners

Takeover merger jigsaw

Commercial broker and underwriting agency Yutree has partnered with niche commercial insurer Peach on the launch of a new property owners binder.

The pair, who have been working together on property business for nearly two years, revealed the move came in response to broker demand.

Peach, a trading style of NPA Insurance, grew net premiums by 70% in 2024 as it ceded less business to reinsurance.

According to the partners, Peach’s capacity has been used to plug a gap for brokers who need cover quickly or want to place something that doesn’t always fit in the conventional market

