Alps extends GAP partnership with Financial & Legal in motorhomes rollout

Alps has launched a Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance product specifically for motorhomes, teaming up once again with Financial & Legal.

The managing general agent, which specialises in add-on insurance products, legal expenses, and claims solutions for intermediaries, previously added Financial & Legal to its panel in June.

Alps detailed the new product has been designed to deliver enhanced cover for motorhome owners in the event of a total loss event of accident, theft