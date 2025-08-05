 Skip to main content
Alps extends GAP partnership with Financial & Legal in motorhomes rollout

motorhome

Alps has launched a Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance product specifically for motorhomes, teaming up once again with Financial & Legal.

The managing general agent, which specialises in add-on insurance products, legal expenses, and claims solutions for intermediaries, previously added Financial & Legal to its panel in June.

Alps detailed the new product has been designed to deliver enhanced cover for motorhome owners in the event of a total loss event of accident, theft

