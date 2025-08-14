Broker-owned MGA hires new CEO from Chubb

Acquinex, a specialist financial lines managing general agent owned by PIB Group, has appointed Josh Cowen to CEO as co-founders Chris Jackson and Chris Thompson move into roles within the wider group.

Reporting directly PIB Group’s speciality business, Cowen, pictured, will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Acquinex.

He joins from Chubb where he was senior vice president of international transactional risk, and has held roles at Aviva, AIG and Fusion Specialty.

PIB bought Acquinex in 2021, marking PIB’s first entry into the Nordic region, and also the first time the consolidator has bought a European financial lines MGA.

