 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broker-owned MGA hires new CEO from Chubb

Josh Cowen, Acquinex CEO
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Acquinex, a specialist financial lines managing general agent owned by PIB Group, has appointed Josh Cowen to CEO as co-founders Chris Jackson and Chris Thompson move into roles within the wider group.

Reporting directly PIB Group’s speciality business, Cowen, pictured, will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Acquinex.

He joins from Chubb where he was senior vice president of international transactional risk, and has held roles at Aviva, AIG and Fusion Specialty.

PIB bought Acquinex in 2021, marking PIB’s first entry into the Nordic region, and also the first time the consolidator has bought a European financial lines MGA.

I look forward to working alongside him as he leads and scales

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Ian Lloyd Iprism
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Iprism’s Ian Lloyd

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Ian Lloyd, CEO of exhibitor Iprism, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about how effortless it can be to place risks with the right MGA on your side.

James Read
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Zing365’s James Read

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with James Read, CCO at exhibitor Zing365, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about Zing Total CPD, its new comprehensive learning and compliance solution.

Sian Aspinall
BPL CEO Aspinall steps down

BPL group CEO Sian Aspinall is stepping down with deputy CEO James Reynolds set to replace her, the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker has confirmed.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: