Canopius adds ex-PIB and QBE leader Matthew Crane as head of UK distribution

Canopius has added Matthew Crane to its UK executive committee in the newly created role of head of UK distribution.

He has joined from PIB Group, where he has been CEO of Q Underwriting since September 2022.

Prior to this, he was CEO of Amwins Global Risks and spent 15 years at QBE, latterly as managing director for the UK and Ireland.

At Canopius, Crane, pictured, will be responsible for enhancing relationships with global brokers, regional distribution partners and strategic clients, supporting the business as it looks to realise new growth opportunities.

Momentum

Mark Newman, UK CEO of Canopius said: “To