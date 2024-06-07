Insurance Age

CGI leader Andy Jones on transforming the market and the data standards vision

data3
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Creating a data standard is “the real utopia vision”, Andy Jones, director for consulting services in insurance at CGI in the UK, told Insurance Age.

The firm released CGI Elements360 ARC-IBA (Accounts Reconciliation Centre-Insurer Broker Accounting) in March, a platform where brokers and insurers can settle accounts in one place.

According to Jones, the solution looks to address the high levels of operating costs within the finance back-office space in terms of accounts receivable and accounts payable.

The service, he detailed, can remove frictional cost through automation and accelerate the payment of premium from brokers to insurers.

“We know

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Aviva warns on increase in summer floods

More floods are happening outside of traditional ‘flood season’, with more than a third (35%) of home insurance flood claims occurring between June and August, according to new analysis from Aviva.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: