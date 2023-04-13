Insurance Age

PIB buys Bristol-based PI broker Pure Risks

Bristol
PIB Group has acquired specialist professional indemnity insurance broker Pure Risks.

Founded by director, Jonathan Bogan in 2012, Bristol-based Pure Risks places PI business for financial planners, architects, engineers, chartered surveyors and other regulated and non-regulated professions.

The appointed representatives of Ten Insurance also offers a full insurance programme, placing directors’ and officers’, office insurance, and all other associated insurance covers relating to professional services firms.

The team’s presence in Bristol will give an extra boost to our

