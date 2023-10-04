PIB buys RBIG

PIB Group has bought Manchester based commercial broker RBIG including RBIG Corporate Risk Services and RBIG Financial Services.

Founded in 1981, RBIG’s specialisms include trade credit, high net worth and financial services along with an in-house claims team.

According to PIB, the deal will strengthen its specialty and employee benefits arm meaning it is on course for £128m of revenue by the end of the year.

It listed the offering covers insurance for corporate clients such as risk management strategies to protect assets, liabilities, profits, and investments.

RBIG was well known to PIB having been a member of the