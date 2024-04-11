PIB continues European expansion with Romanian deal

PIB Group has added Romania to its growing European footprint, by striking a deal with STEIN Bestasig Insurance Broker.

PIB added STEIN Bestasig will coordinate the consolidator’s further expansion in the market whose ambition is to attract at least 20 more local brokers in Romania through M&A activity and become a major player in Romania and Southern Europe.

STEIN Bestasig’s specialism include fire and property insurance as well as a product portfolio spanning natural disasters, health, vehicles and other general civil liabilities.

Managing director Dante Stein and his management team will continue leading the