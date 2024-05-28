Ex-broker Bartleet seeking election as MP wants industry recognised for its value

The former CEO and owner of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers, Tom Bartleet, see similarities between politics and broking, as he runs for the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming election.

Bartleet, pictured, announced last week he would be on the ballot paper in South Suffolk on 4 July.

He told Insurance Age that both clients and constituents can articulate what they want but may not necessarily know how to get them delivered.

“As an insurance broker, your clients don’t necessarily want to be a technically competent insurance expert,” he said. “That’s what they hire you for. I think constituents don’t want an MP where they have to learn the intricacies of government and how to get