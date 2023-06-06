Cobra CEO Tedstone aims to hit £1bn by 2025
The boss of broking network Cobra has said that it has identified a pipeline of 700 potential ‘unicorns’ as it seeks new members to meet its target of £1bn of premium by the end of 2025.
CEO Andy Tedstone, pictured, noted that since PIB acquired Cobra in 2019 it has grown from 82 members and £210m premium to 180 and £560m respectively.
“We have set ourselves a target of doing 40 [new members] this year, so we will definitely go through [the] 200 barrier,” he continued. “But the next milestone for me is £1bn of premium. And I want it to be a nice clean £1bn of premium from proper members.
“I don’t want it to be [inflated by parent] PIB[-owned] businesses. We have just literally
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Kingfisher buys REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy
Kingfisher Insurance has bought specialist broker REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy for an undisclosed sum, adding over 20 people and an office in Nottingham.
Jensten Underwriting launches technology product
Jensten Underwriting has partnered with Hiscox to launch a product for brokers working with the technology sector.
MGA Landmark Underwriting enters property market
Landmark Underwriting has secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.
Tokio Marine Kiln targets cyber growth with new division
Tokio Marine Kiln has set up a stand-alone cyber and enterprise risk division as part of its effort to expand its presence in the cyber market.
Bronek Masojada joins Scott Egan at SiriusPoint as chair
SiriusPoint has appointed former Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada as chair of the board of directors, teaming up with ex-RSA leader Scott Egan.
CEO Hardie anticipating Jensten sale within 18 months
“At some point in the next 12-18 months I think we will have a different investor in the business with or without Livingbridge remaining,” Jensten Group CEO Alistair Hardie has told Insurance Age.
ERS and Acturis team up on full-cycle API car product for brokers
Acturis and specialist motor insurer ERS have launched an API based car insurance product for brokers on the software provider’s platform which replaces legacy EDI messaging.
Brokerbility adds A-One as member
A-One Insurance Group has joined Brokerbility, becoming the first member to sign up after the network unveiled a refreshed proposition in April.