Cobra CEO Tedstone aims to hit £1bn by 2025

The boss of broking network Cobra has said that it has identified a pipeline of 700 potential ‘unicorns’ as it seeks new members to meet its target of £1bn of premium by the end of 2025.

CEO Andy Tedstone, pictured, noted that since PIB acquired Cobra in 2019 it has grown from 82 members and £210m premium to 180 and £560m respectively.

“We have set ourselves a target of doing 40 [new members] this year, so we will definitely go through [the] 200 barrier,” he continued. “But the next milestone for me is £1bn of premium. And I want it to be a nice clean £1bn of premium from proper members.

“I don’t want it to be [inflated by parent] PIB[-owned] businesses. We have just literally