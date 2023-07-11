Blog: Why is M&A moving to Europe and what does it mean for independent UK brokers?

As UK broker M&A targets become scarcer, smaller players are bound to follow the major consolidators into Europe, argues Greg Cant, UK financial services partner at Clearwater International.

The UK commercial insurance broking market has been experiencing a boom in consolidation over a number of years.

While the UK market is still fragmented with a sizeable number of small brokers, there is an increasingly scarce number of independents of scale that could either ‘move the dial’ for the growing trade consolidators or be a standalone platform investment for a private equity house.

Fragmented markets

Consequently, trade consolidators and private equity investors are looking into