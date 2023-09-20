Insurance Age

PIB targets underwriting and schemes growth with cross-divisional CEO

Charles Burgess, CEO for underwriting & schemes at PIB Group
PIB Group has appointed Charles Burgess as CEO for underwriting & schemes.

The dual role will extend across the underwriting division which is formed of specialist MGAs including Q Underwriting and Acquinex, plus the schemes & affinities division which is home to PIB’s SME and personal lines schemes including Fish Insurance, Balens, Jigsaw, Morton Michel and Thistle Insurance.

Burgess, pictured, brings over 30 years of experience to the role. He joins from Munich Re Specialty Group where he spent seven years. This included being CEO for international distribution

