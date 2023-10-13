Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2023: Value of cyber insurance is the panel – says PIB security chief

cyber
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The top value in cyber insurance is the panel on offer to clients, ahead of even the payout they might receive, according to PIB group information security officer Jason Ozin.

Speaking at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo 2023 in Birmingham, Ozin said a cyber incident can be a tumultuous experience for a company and experts on a panel had a lot to offer in a crisis. 

The panel would typically comprise specialists including public relations experts, legal staff and IT security professionals, he listed. 

You do get sales vendor relationships where you want to penetrate the system. Very few brokers will have that power. The best way is to ask the questions yourself.

“Yo

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: