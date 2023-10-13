Broker Expo 2023: Value of cyber insurance is the panel – says PIB security chief

The top value in cyber insurance is the panel on offer to clients, ahead of even the payout they might receive, according to PIB group information security officer Jason Ozin.

Speaking at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo 2023 in Birmingham, Ozin said a cyber incident can be a tumultuous experience for a company and experts on a panel had a lot to offer in a crisis.

The panel would typically comprise specialists including public relations experts, legal staff and IT security professionals, he listed.

You do get sales vendor relationships where you want to penetrate the system. Very few brokers will have that power. The best way is to ask the questions yourself.

“Yo