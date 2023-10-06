Insurance Age

PIB promotes Zach Gray to CEO of specialty division

Zach Gray
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

PIB Group has promoted Zach Gray from deputy to CEO of its speciality division succeeding Steve Redgwell who has taken on the role of chair.

Gray, pictured, joined PIB in 2017 when the consolidator bought York-based DE Ford.

During his time at PIB Gray has held many roles within the specialty division including account director, regional managing director and managing director of specialisms.

PIB buys D E Ford

Gray and Redgwell will keep working together and with the division team to develop its client proposition both in the UK and in partnership with colleagues across the expanding EU team, PIB confirmed.

