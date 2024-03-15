Trade Credit Insurance is again in the spotlight. How can brokers take advantage?

Described as a ‘sleeping giant’ of the insurance market, brokers should wise up to the opportunities offered by trade credit. Especially, as Martin Friel discovers, recent geo-political events mean this vital safety for businesses is edging to toward the mainstream.

An alarming increase in the number of business insolvencies in the UK last year and growing supply chain concerns driven by attacks on Red Sea shipping and drought-hit Panama Canal, has started to draw attention to one of insurance’s more obscure products.

Trade credit has long been the preserve of the specialist provider but with insolvencies on the increase and uncertain economic conditions becoming an increasing certainty, it seems the time has come for this product to come out from the