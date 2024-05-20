RSA teams up with MGA to launch management liability product
RSA Insurance in partnership with the PIB Group-owned MGA Q Underwriting has launched a new management liability product.
This product – which has “bespoke limits” and “enhanced cover”, according to the insurer – offers management protection, covering directors and officers, corporate liability, employment practice liability and employee crime.
Management liability insurance aims to protect directors, officers and the company from exposures that may come as a result of the actions and decisions they have made on behalf of their company or organisation.
We’ve really enjoyed working with Q to launch a high-quality
