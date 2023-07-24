Insurance Age

PIB reveals £506m spend in 2022 as revenue hits £345m

A map of Europe lit up and connected with dotted lines
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

PIB Group upped its merger and acquisition spending to £506.2m in 2022, as it snapped up 23 businesses with considerable expansion into Europe.

The consolidator spent £85.5m on eight buys in 2021. The latest figures, released in a filings at Companies House, show that the 2022 outlay was made up of £347.7m in cash with the remainder spread across deferred and contingent consideration as well as equity.

The largest deal was for Lloyd’s broker Guest Krieger. The wholesale London Market broker writes specialty business mainly emanating from Israel, but also from more than 30 other countries. The £182.7m deal completed in August 2022.

UK

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: