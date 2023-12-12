In-Depth: How insurers can help brokers maximise marketing impact without breaking the bank

When operating in a hard market, it makes sense for brokers to turn to marketing to differentiate themselves and demonstrate value over price. But when brokers are busy being brokers, Maria Ketteringham, broker marketing support manager at Aviva, asks how can they deliver great marketing content while not taking up too much time or money?

Many brokers are unaware how much support is available from insurers. Good marketing can help brokers increase client sentiment, improve retention rates, and attract interest from prospects who may be finding their broker only shows up when it’s time to renew.

In Aviva’s 2022 Broker Barometer report, 31% of brokers said they were planning new marketing initiatives in 2023, yet what we’ve seen is that a lack of time, budget and expertise have stopped brokers from putting a proper