Should you sell your broking business to an Employee Ownership Trust?
Tax-efficient exit strategies and staff incentivisation have become hot topics among broker leaders since the recent increases in Capital Gains Tax and Employer National Insurance. In the second part of a series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Catherine Heyes examines how broker owners can use Employee Ownership Trusts to respond to these developments.
EOTs have been around since 2014, but tend not to have a particularly high profile. They can provide an effective and efficient exit route for broker owners, whilst offering longer-term incentivisation and equity ownership for employees.What are the tax benefits?
Selling their interest to an EOT is a mechanism broker owners could consider if they want their employees to take over the running of the business, or when a sale to a third party is not an option. There is also a tax advantage to using
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Management
Chaucer CUO named new CII president
Nicola Stacey, chief underwriting officer at Chaucer, has been elected the new president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.
Montagu agrees to sell Open GI to minority shareholder Ares
Ares Management is set to acquire Open GI, with the deal signed on 9 August 2024, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.
“Nobody came close to AUB” – CEO Cheesbrough on Movo’s new investor
The Movo Group is looking to create larger broking hubs and kickstart its directly authorised network Fusion after AUB took an 80% equity stake, according to Lea Cheesbrough, Movo Partnership CEO.
Ex-Ardonagh MD Barclay takes over as CEO of top 100 broker
Lycetts has appointed Ian Barclay to CEO, succeeding Charles Foster who is retiring after seven years in the role.
AbbeyAutoline makes second book buy in a week
AbbeyAutoline has purchased Down Insurances’ customer book of business, based in Downpatrick, further strengthening its presence in Northern Ireland.
PCH makes three acquisitions in three months
Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance intermediary owned by Brown & Brown, has completed three deals in three months.
Jensten wholesale division split sees MD Simon Taylor exit
Jensten is splitting its wholesale division in a strategic reorganisation that aims to drive organic growth, bolster continued acquisitions and further the integration of future buys.
TBIG makes fourth major investment of the year
The Broker Investment Group has increased its stake in Callaway & Sons Insurance Consultants, located in Chelmsford, Essex to 100%.