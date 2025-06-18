Aviva launches Accept Quote functionality in mid-market push

Aviva has launched its Accept Quote functionality with brokers now able to accept regionally traded mid-market new business quotes and hold cover at the touch of a button.

The insurer noted brokers would not need to contact an underwriter. Brokers can bind cover directly though Aviva’s broker portal.

It claimed the process will save brokers time and give greater autonomy.

The launch of ‘Accept Quote’ is the latest example of Aviva’s market-leading automation, designed to deliver increased visibility and responsiveness for brokers.

The function comes after Aviva launched a new business quotes feature last year which enabled brokers to track submissions and view the