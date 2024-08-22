“Nobody came close to AUB” – CEO Cheesbrough on Movo’s new investor

The Movo Group is looking to create larger broking hubs and kickstart its directly authorised network Fusion after AUB took an 80% equity stake, according to Lea Cheesbrough, Movo Partnership CEO.

The deal announced earlier this week with the Australian broking giant, includes authorised representative network Movo Partnership, Equity broking group, Movo Insurance Broker and insurance technology platform Durell Software.

It came three months after Insurance Age exclusively revealed that the Movo Group had been holding talks with potential investors; whilst also readying Movo Fusion, a new network for directly authorised brokers.

The two businesses offer something really different, and I