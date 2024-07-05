AbbeyAutoline makes second book buy in a week

AbbeyAutoline has purchased Down Insurances’ customer book of business, based in Downpatrick, further strengthening its presence in Northern Ireland.

The family-run broker Down was established in 1983 by Michael Kearney and covers personal, commercial, charity and health insurance. According to its most recent Companies House accounts to 31 March 2023, the business had eight members of staff.

The Financial Conduct Authority cancelled Down Insurances’ Part 4A permission on 7 June and confirmed it “no longer has permission to carry on any regulated activity”. The firm failed to respond to warnings from the FCA.

