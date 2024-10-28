Chaucer CUO named new CII president

Nicola Stacey, chief underwriting officer at Chaucer, has been elected the new president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

She is currently the deputy president of the CII and will take over from Ian Callaghan as president on 1 January 2025.

In her over 30 years of (re)insurance experience, Stacey, pictured, previously held senior underwriting roles at Swiss Re and GE Insurance Solutions. She joined Chaucer in November 2019 from Swiss Re, where she was head of underwriting risk management for global property & casualty reinsurance.

As CUO at Chaucer she is responsible for the development of the insurer’s underwriting