Chaucer CUO named new CII president
Nicola Stacey, chief underwriting officer at Chaucer, has been elected the new president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.
She is currently the deputy president of the CII and will take over from Ian Callaghan as president on 1 January 2025.
In her over 30 years of (re)insurance experience, Stacey, pictured, previously held senior underwriting roles at Swiss Re and GE Insurance Solutions. She joined Chaucer in November 2019 from Swiss Re, where she was head of underwriting risk management for global property & casualty reinsurance.
As CUO at Chaucer she is responsible for the development of the insurer’s underwriting
FCA non-financial misconduct survey leads to call for action and benchmarking
The Financial Conduct Authority has released the findings from its non-financial misconduct survey as a benchmark for firms to reflect on whether their own processes, procedures and controls provide both robust detection and appropriate outcomes.
People Moves: 21 – 25 October 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
My Insurance Downtime: Wiser Academy’s Crescens George
Crescens George, CEO of Wiser Academy, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance, including comforting ‘classic’ British comedies, his seasonal music tastes and cooking childhood favourite dishes with his mum on a video call.
Hiscox opens in Bristol
Hiscox has added to its regional presence with a satellite office in Bristol, Insurance Age can reveal.
Obituary: David Slade, 19 February 1944 - 4 October 2024
The much respected and revered broking figure David Slade, a past winner of the UK Broker Awards Achievement Award and launch chair of the Faculty of Insurance Broking, has passed away aged 80.
People Moves: 14 – 18 October 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Markerstudy confirms 750 job cuts after Atlanta buy
Markerstudy has confirmed that around 750 jobs will be cut following the £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh’s personal lines business.
Lebecq to join Miller after SRG exit
Miller has appointed Clare Lebecq as chief operating officer following her departure from Specialist Risk Group in September.