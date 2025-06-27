Biba launches AI guide to help members
The British Insurance Brokers has launched a new guide, sponsored by Markel, to help members understand how artificial intelligence might be beneficially incorporated into their business.
Written by those experienced in the use of AI in insurance businesses, it describes how and where AI can be used as well as the regulatory, legal and compliance considerations.
The trade body noted the guide encourages brokers to look at what benefits AI might bring while also warning against it being a “panacea” for serving customers.
We know this is a fast-developing area and fully expect to have to update the guidance regularly, but I do encourage our members to read it and think about whether
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
NFP moving from Applied to Acturis in UK
NFP is leaving Applied Systems for Acturis in the UK, managing director of commercial insurance at NFP Europe John Paul Allcock has revealed to Insurance Age.
Atec adds four to panel for InsureMy motorhome
Atec Group has refreshed its InsureMy range of motorhome products with Axa, Sabre, Allianz and KGM joining its panel.
Shuker moves to deputy chair, succeeded by Kennedy as CEO of Howden UK and Ireland
Robert Kennedy has been named CEO of Howden UK and Ireland to take up the role on 1 October, when Carl Shuker will become deputy chairman.
Start-up broker adds director for bitcoin mining and AI compute
Start-up insurance broker Native has hired George Frith as divisional director of bitcoin mining and AI compute.
Policy Expert grows pre-tax profit by more than £25m as motor moves into black for first time
Policy Expert increased its profits before tax to £30.1m in the last financial year, up significantly from £4.9m, as underlying Ebitda more than doubled to £55.3m.
Aon claims ‘next step in predictive broking’ with AI-powered launch
Broking giant Aon has launched a proprietary, patent-pending platform that uses artificial intelligence, large-language models and predictive analytics to transform the commercial insurance placement process.
Birmingham Regional Review: Highly competitive market
Birmingham’s central location in the country creates opportunities for investment and growth, according to experts in the highly competitive broker market, with recruitment flagged as the main challenge.
Hiscox creates new HNW trading director role
Hiscox UK has appointed Matt Perkin to the new role of trading director for high net worth, art and collections.