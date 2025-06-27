 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba launches AI guide to help members

data strategy for AI
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers has launched a new guide, sponsored by Markel, to help members understand how artificial intelligence might be beneficially incorporated into their business.

Written by those experienced in the use of AI in insurance businesses, it describes how and where AI can be used as well as the regulatory, legal and compliance considerations.

The trade body noted the guide encourages brokers to look at what benefits AI might bring while also warning against it being a “panacea” for serving customers.

We know this is a fast-developing area and fully expect to have to update the guidance regularly, but I do encourage our members to read it and think about whether

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: