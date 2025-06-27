Biba launches AI guide to help members

The British Insurance Brokers has launched a new guide, sponsored by Markel, to help members understand how artificial intelligence might be beneficially incorporated into their business.

Written by those experienced in the use of AI in insurance businesses, it describes how and where AI can be used as well as the regulatory, legal and compliance considerations.

The trade body noted the guide encourages brokers to look at what benefits AI might bring while also warning against it being a “panacea” for serving customers.

We know this is a fast-developing area and fully expect to have to update the guidance regularly, but I do encourage our members to read it and think about whether