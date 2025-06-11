Insurance Age

Blog: Young talent now will fix future recruitment challenges

Silhouette of five people on a beach
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

With an ageing industry and recruitment being cited as one of the main challenges faced by insurance firms, bringing in younger talent into insurance is vital, but is the industry doing enough? Rosie Simms surveys the landscape.

In Aviva’s annual Broker Barometer released in April, it reported the level of brokers recruiting for junior positions rose from 35% last year to 42%.

Now this can be argued as a good sign: perhaps the vacancies are due to staff progression to higher positions in businesses that are growing? Potentially, the hike is due to more brokers recruiting. 

Indeed, when asked why they were recruiting across all vacancies, 52% of brokers said they were hiring due to business growth.

With recruitment being a

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: