Ex-Ardonagh MD Barclay takes over as CEO of top 100 broker

Lycetts has appointed Ian Barclay to CEO, succeeding Charles Foster who is retiring after seven years in the role.

Foster will continue with the business as non-executive chairman of Lycetts Financial Services.

Barclay, pictured, brings over two decades of senior leadership experience to the role. He recently worked as an independent business advisor and mentor.

Previously managing director of Geo Agriculture, he left parent company Ardonagh in 2023. He joined the business in July 2018 as managing director for property retail at MGA Direct Group.

Prior to that he was managing director of Rural Insurance from