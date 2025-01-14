Insurtech enters new product vertical after broker tie-up
Broker PJ Hayman has teamed up with Urban Jungle to offer travel insurance to the insurtech’s home policyholders.
The tie-up allows customers to purchase both single-trip and annual multi-trip policies, and be covered for events such as medical emergencies, cancellations, delays and lost luggage. PJ Hayman will be arranging the policies on behalf of Urban Jungle.
Start-up MGA provides home insurance for young renters.
Founded by Jimmy Williams and Greg Smyth in 2017, MGA Urban Jungle secured $14m (£11.5m) in additional funding in April
