Insurance Age

Insurtech enters new product vertical after broker tie-up

travel insurance
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Broker PJ Hayman has teamed up with Urban Jungle to offer travel insurance to the insurtech’s home policyholders.

The tie-up allows customers to purchase both single-trip and annual multi-trip policies, and be covered for events such as medical emergencies, cancellations, delays and lost luggage. PJ Hayman will be arranging the policies on behalf of Urban Jungle.

 

RelatedInsurTech Futures: Urban Jungle completes £1m investment round 

Start-up MGA provides home insurance for young renters.

Founded by Jimmy Williams and Greg Smyth in 2017, MGA Urban Jungle secured $14m (£11.5m) in additional funding in April

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Personal

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: