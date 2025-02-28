Pen Underwriting extends cover for recruitment agencies

Pen Underwriting has expanded and enhanced its specialist insurance proposition for recruitment agencies, to support clients’ international growth strategies.

With immediate effect, Pen’s international and multi-section insurance policies customised for recruiters can now cover the professional indemnity risk of placing candidates into positions in the US and Canada – the only overseas territories not previously covered.

The MGA said this optional extension is in response to rising demand for UK talent to fill executive and sector-specific positions in those territories.

Enhanced vicarious liability cover is also now available for recruiter