McCarron Coates appoints first AR
Leeds-based McCarron Coates has added its first appointed representative with start-up broker Kentaro but flagged it has no plans to build an AR network.
The AR will target areas of insurance not necessarily a priority for McCarron Coates, which has a heritage in fleet transport, scaffolding, roofing and manufacturing.
Kentaro will focus on retail and wholesale, property, motor trade, construction and hospitality.
As principal for Horsforth-based Kentaro, McCarron Coates has committed to “offering it a suite of services that will help fuel its growth”.Primary school
The individuals behind Kentaro – Dean Fletcher and Zahid Taj – are well-known to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Bolt-on deal sealed by Bspoke, with more to come, says Smyth
Bspoke has completed a bolt-on deal and has a “fair bit” of ongoing activity, group CEO Tim Smyth told Insurance Age.
Home insurance premiums fall for third consecutive month
Home insurance premiums fell by 1.3% in February 2025, a third consecutive monthly drop, according to Pearson Ham’s general insurance price index.
The last question – is the end of UK M&A consolidation nigh?
With brokers of scale being acquired faster than new start-ups are appearing, Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO, Specialist Risk Group, asks if it is inevitable that UK M&A will grind to a halt?
Hazelton Mountford targets hitting £20m GWP milestone in two years
Established in 2008, Hazelton Mountford is aiming to hit £20m gross written premium in the next two years through organic growth, Gordon Hazelton, group managing director, told Insurance Age.
Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to FOS drift up
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 3660 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between October and December last year, up slightly from 3386 in the previous quarter.
SRG starts 2025 buys with schemes broker
Specialist Risk Group has bought schemes specialist Brentacre Insurance in its first UK broker deal of the year.
Beazley posts record profit as premium tops $6bn
Beazley has reported insurance written premiums jumped 10% to $6.16bn (£4.84bn) for the year ended 31 December 2024.
Aviva-bound DLG swings back to operating profit but customer count falls
Direct Line Group has reported an operating profit of £205m for 2024, more than reversing a £189.9m loss the year before.