Interview: Nick Harris – listening and helping on the Gallagher Way

Nick Harris tells Insurance Age about returning to the UK market after a 14-year stint in Australia, why a transitioning market is “when really good brokers stand out”, and shares his key questions to staff after becoming UK and Ireland retail CEO at Gallagher.

Harris, pictured, started in insurance in 1998 as a graduate trainee at NPI, a life insurance mutual that is now long gone. “Remember the squirrel?” he asks of the old logo.

It was to be a role he kept for just a year before switching into employee benefits broking. “The first 11-12 years of my career were always on the people risk side,” he explains.

I really think everyone should try and work abroad somewhere in their career.

After a series of posts, including at businesses that were bought and