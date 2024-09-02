MGA Arkel secures £25m of new Lloyd’s capacity

Arkel has secured an additional £25m delegated authority binder with Axis for landlords’ let property.

The MGA, part of the Atec Group, specialises in specialist and non-standard insurance including residential let and non-standard home, and claims to have over £50m gross written premium in available capacity now.

We have a powerful combination of strong underwriting experience, leading data, actuarial and tech capabilities that make us flight of foot and able to respond to brokers fast and with certainty.

It expects to grow to £42m GWP by the end of this year and is currently targeting £100m GWP