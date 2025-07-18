CFC eyeing up £5bn+ London Stock Exchange listing – FT
CFC is exploring options including listing on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Financial Times.
The article put the potential value of the private-equity backed specialist insurer at more than £5bn.
It noted that discussions were at an early stage and that other options were being considered, such as listing in the US or a sale, with no deal expected before the second half of 2026.
PE house EQT invested in CFC in 2021, joining Vitruvian Partners, which had been a financial backer since 2017.
The 2021 deal valued CFC for a reported £2.5bn when it had over 500 staff.Pioneer
Headquartered in
