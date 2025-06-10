CII calls for 2025 New Generation Programme applications

The Chartered Insurance Institute 2025 New Generation Programme has opened for entries, with brokers having until 18 August to apply.

The flagship talent scheme has 50 places available – increased from 40 last year – for up-and-coming professionals from across the UK (see box).

Applicants

The CII detailed: “Applicants must prove they have made significant strides in their professional development, demonstrating a strong contribution to the team or department in which they work.

“They are likely to hold a minimum qualification of Dip CII or Cert PFS and have five to 10 years’ experience within the insurance or finance professions