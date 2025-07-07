CRC signs up to buy Atrium

US firm CRC Group has signed up to buy Lloyd’s insurer Atrium, in a deal expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Ex-Chaucer CEO John Fowle joined Atrium in 2023.

Atrium manages Syndicate 609 and writes specialty insurance and reinsurance across property, casualty and specialty business groups generating $1.3bn (£954m) in gross written premium in 2024.

As we move to the next phase of Atrium’s history, we are poised to deliver our strategic transformation agendaJohn Fowle, Atrium

It will continue to operate independently post-closing, keeping the management and brand.

CRC Group struck the deal with current