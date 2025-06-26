Start-up broker adds director for bitcoin mining and AI compute

Start-up insurance broker Native has hired George Frith as divisional director of bitcoin mining and AI compute.

Launched in October 2024, Native specialises in digital assets based in London and was backed by $2.6m (£2m) of seed funding from Nexus Mutual Foundation.

It claimed it was first broker to bridge traditional insurance with onchain capital in order to tackle the global problem of underinsurance for digital asset businesses.

We understand that insuring a mining facility with specialised cooling systems, power infrastructure, and ASIC hardware requires a fundamentally different approach.

In his new