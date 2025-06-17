Cyber provider Cowbell hires director of claims in the UK

Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market business, has recruited Kirsten Maley from CFC for the newly created role of director of claims UK.

The company claimed the position underscores “Cowbell’s commitment to scaling its presence in a growing UK market”.

Reporting to Mamta Birla, interim head of claims, Maley will lead a team of cyber claims professionals that help UK SMEs and mid-market organisations respond to cyber incidents.

I’m thrilled to be joining Cowbell at such an exciting moment of growth and technological innovation

Bringing over a decade of insurance industry experience, she joins from CFC Underwriting where she was