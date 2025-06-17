Insurance Age

Cyber provider Cowbell hires director of claims in the UK

Kirsten Maley
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market business, has recruited Kirsten Maley from CFC for the newly created role of director of claims UK.

The company claimed the position underscores “Cowbell’s commitment to scaling its presence in a growing UK market”.

Reporting to Mamta Birla, interim head of claims, Maley will lead a team of cyber claims professionals that help UK SMEs and mid-market organisations respond to cyber incidents.

I’m thrilled to be joining Cowbell at such an exciting moment of growth and technological innovation

Bringing over a decade of insurance industry experience, she joins from CFC Underwriting where she was

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

deal teamwork hands
Broking Success: One team

James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.

Victoria Jewell
Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?

As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: