CFC recruits Markel stalwart Line as next CUO
Specialist insurer CFC has announced that Nick Line will take over as chief underwriting officer in 2026, after 28 years at Markel where he has held the role of CUO since 2018.
CFC’s chief performance officer, Matt Taylor, stepped up as CUO on an interim basis in February 2025, after the departure of Dan Trueman following what was described at the time as a “strategic review”.
Line, pictured, has worked in the insurance industry since 1997 in both chief actuary and CUO roles. A sponsor of diversity and inclusion activities, Line also recently took over as chair of the Inclusion @Lloyd’s committee and currently sits on the LMA’s CUO Committee.
Markel has been a long
