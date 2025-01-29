Insurance Age

CFC adds property damage to large line cyber product

Cyber
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

CFC has added property damage to its large corporate cyber proposition, stating the move came in response to broker demand and addressed a gap in the market.

The specialist provider listed that the product now features a standard non-physical cyber line of £25m with the new option to bolt-on physical cyber cover.

It said the product includes proactive cyber-attack prevention using threat intelligence insight to alert customers and no deductible-on-initial-incident response costs.

CFC also highlighted the proposition has broad all non-physical perils business interruption cover and the ability to provide comprehensive contingent BI cover extending to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role

AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: