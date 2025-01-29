CFC adds property damage to large line cyber product

CFC has added property damage to its large corporate cyber proposition, stating the move came in response to broker demand and addressed a gap in the market.

The specialist provider listed that the product now features a standard non-physical cyber line of £25m with the new option to bolt-on physical cyber cover.

It said the product includes proactive cyber-attack prevention using threat intelligence insight to alert customers and no deductible-on-initial-incident response costs.

CFC also highlighted the proposition has broad all non-physical perils business interruption cover and the ability to provide comprehensive contingent BI cover extending to