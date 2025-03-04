Insurance Age

Beazley posts record profit as premium tops $6bn

    • By Rosie Simms

Beazley has reported insurance written premiums jumped 10% to $6.16bn (£4.84bn) for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax also rose by 13% compared with the previous year to a record $1.42bn. This followed Beazley’s previous results for 2023, where pre-tax profit leapt 115% to $1.25bn.

However, the undiscounted combined ratio worsened slightly, from 74% to 79% in 2024.

The insurer added 348 employees in the year, taking total average number to 2,492.

Challenging claims environment

Adrian Cox, CEO, said: “Our record profit of $1.4bn, along with a 79% undiscounted combined ratio and strong premium

