Insurance Age

UK commercial rates still falling by 5% – Marsh

down arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

UK insurance rates fell by 5% in the final quarter of last year, maintaining the speed of decline seen in Q3, according to Marsh, with financial and professional lines as well as cyber seeing the steepest declines.

Directors’ and officers’ drove the drop in financial and professional lines, with the overall rates across the sector falling 8% in September to December.

The rating has been heading downwards since the final quarter of 2022, but the latest reduction was smaller than the 10% posted in Q3.

In cyber insurance, rates decreased 6% at the end of 2024. The softening was in line with the previous quarters of 8% in Q3 and 7% in both Q1 and Q2.

Marsh noted: “Since the second half of 2022, the cyber

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Miller signs up to buy AHJ

Miller has struck a deal to buy UK headquartered Alwen Hough Johnson, a reinsurance broker that also places business in a number of niche insurance lines.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: