CFC launches new solution for small media production houses

Specialist insurer CFC has launched a multi-year insurance solution specifically designed for smaller media production companies.

The new product aims to deliver up to three-year comprehensive coverage to businesses producing films, TV shows, podcasts and web content with budgets of up to $15m (£12.3m). This includes companies producing live-action fiction and non-fiction content as well as animation projects.

In addition to providing cover for risks such as intellectual property infringement and defamation, key benefits of CFC’s new proposition include:

blanket additional insureds clause included as standardwaiver of