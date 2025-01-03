Turnover and profit flat at Kelliher in 2023
Kelliher Insurance Group has posted £16.54m of turnover and £854,121 of pre-tax profit for 2023.
The Top 100 UK Broker released the 2023 figures in a filing at Companies House at the end of last month.
Turnover was down 2.3% on restated 2022 figures, while profit before tax was up by 1.5%.
The holding company for Kerry London and Trade Direct Insurance Services detailed a mixed turnover performance for the two businesses.
Kerry London’s turnover dropped 6.4% year-on-year to £10.2m, as pre-tax profit fell £200,000 to £300
