Turnover and profit flat at Kelliher in 2023

Kelliher Insurance Group has posted £16.54m of turnover and £854,121 of pre-tax profit for 2023.

The Top 100 UK Broker released the 2023 figures in a filing at Companies House at the end of last month.

Turnover was down 2.3% on restated 2022 figures, while profit before tax was up by 1.5%.

The holding company for Kerry London and Trade Direct Insurance Services detailed a mixed turnover performance for the two businesses.

Kerry London’s turnover dropped 6.4% year-on-year to £10.2m, as pre-tax profit fell £200,000 to £300