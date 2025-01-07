Caravan Guard profits and turnover grow for 2024

Halifax-based Caravan Guard has reported a 9.9% increase in profits before tax to £3.99m for the year ended 31 March 2024.

A filing at Companies House revealed turnover rose to £12.38m from £11.62m the year prior.

The report highlighted the underlying performance of the business, excluding underwriting profit commissions and other factors out of the team’s direct control, indicated turnover increased by 11.3%.

Profit after tax remained steady at £2.96m in 2024, the broker had seen a 10.7% fall in the previous financial year. Stripping out historical underwriting reserves and and profit commission net profit was up 13%