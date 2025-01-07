Insurance Age

Caravan Guard profits and turnover grow for 2024

Caravans motorhomes
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Halifax-based Caravan Guard has reported a 9.9% increase in profits before tax to £3.99m for the year ended 31 March 2024.

A filing at Companies House revealed turnover rose to £12.38m from £11.62m the year prior.

The report highlighted the underlying performance of the business, excluding underwriting profit commissions and other factors out of the team’s direct control, indicated turnover increased by 11.3%.

Profit after tax remained steady at £2.96m in 2024, the broker had seen a 10.7% fall in the previous financial year. Stripping out historical underwriting reserves and and profit commission net profit was up 13%

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Blog: What’s in store for 2025

With 2025 already here, Rosie Simms looks at key themes that will run through the year and why it is important to stay ahead on acquisitions, AI and regulation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: