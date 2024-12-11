Insurance Age

FCA not seeking further headcount boost, says CEO Rathi

Houses of Parliament
The Financial Conduct Authority is not “anticipating further significant growth” in headcount with the figure having risen from around 4,000 in 2020 to just over 5,000 today, CEO Nikhil Rathi has confirmed to the Treasury Committee.

Speaking at an evidence session in parliament yesterday on the work of the FCA Rathi told the committee: “The focus now is on optimising our resources, on our technological infrastructure.

We have to keep improving there, we are digitising there. I wouldn’t move to a completely allow everything in and then try and get it out afterwards .

“That is without prejudice to anything the government or parliament may ask us to do. Sometimes things come along but that also then opens up a discussion about

