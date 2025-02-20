FCA within a whisker of green sweep on authorisations

The Financial Conduct Authority delivered a top rating of ‘green’ across 16 authorisation metrics with only one ranked as ‘amber’ and none in the red zone during October to December last year.

The improvement from 12 in green and four in amber in the previous quarter included an uptick in one of the five broker-related categories.

For brokers, four are now classified as green, up from three in the prior period.

The only section still in amber was new firm authorisations.

The FCA has six months to process a complete application and 12 months to process an incomplete one.

The performance of achieving this in 96.3% of cases fell just short of the 98% target for a green score. On average, it