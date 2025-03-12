Insurance Age

Experts respond to FCA shelving ‘flagship initiatives’ on enforcement, D&I and non-financial misconduct

People talking
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Association of British Insurers has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision not to push ahead with enforcement investigation publicity plans, also known as ‘name and shame’.

The FCA confirmed today that it had found a lack of consensus on its proposed steps and instead u -turned sticking to current processes.

Hannah Gurga, director general of the ABI said: “The FCA’s decision to not take forward its proposals to publicise enforcement investigations is extremely welcome.

“We’ve consistently stressed that this would have had detrimental impacts on consumers, firms, and the reputation of the UK’s regulatory system. So we fully support its decision to drop this approach.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

FCA cancels broker’s permissions

The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the ability of George Baker (Insurance Brokers) to carry out any regulated activities, with immediate effect.

FCA u-turns on enforcement transparency proposals

The Financial Conduct Authority is not going ahead with changes to announcing enforcement investigations, proposals that were labelled ‘name and shame’ and led to a huge outcry across the financial services market.

Should you sell your broking business to an Employee Ownership Trust?

Tax-efficient exit strategies and staff incentivisation have become hot topics among broker leaders since the recent increases in Capital Gains Tax and Employer National Insurance. In the second part of a series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Catherine Heyes examines how broker owners can use Employee Ownership Trusts to respond to these developments.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: