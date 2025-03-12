Experts respond to FCA shelving ‘flagship initiatives’ on enforcement, D&I and non-financial misconduct
The Association of British Insurers has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision not to push ahead with enforcement investigation publicity plans, also known as ‘name and shame’.
The FCA confirmed today that it had found a lack of consensus on its proposed steps and instead u -turned sticking to current processes.
Hannah Gurga, director general of the ABI said: “The FCA’s decision to not take forward its proposals to publicise enforcement investigations is extremely welcome.
“We’ve consistently stressed that this would have had detrimental impacts on consumers, firms, and the reputation of the UK’s regulatory system. So we fully support its decision to drop this approach.
“
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FCA scraps D&I rules plan and delays non-financial misconduct update
Regulators have ended work on proposed rules and expectations aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in regulated firms.
FCA cancels broker’s permissions
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the ability of George Baker (Insurance Brokers) to carry out any regulated activities, with immediate effect.
FCA u-turns on enforcement transparency proposals
The Financial Conduct Authority is not going ahead with changes to announcing enforcement investigations, proposals that were labelled ‘name and shame’ and led to a huge outcry across the financial services market.
Insurers launch dual Lloyd’s/company market stamp capacity for brokers
Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin and its sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) (MSIG UK), have announced plans to expand their London Market footprint with the launch of a new dual-stamp underwriting capability.
Should you sell your broking business to an Employee Ownership Trust?
Tax-efficient exit strategies and staff incentivisation have become hot topics among broker leaders since the recent increases in Capital Gains Tax and Employer National Insurance. In the second part of a series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Catherine Heyes examines how broker owners can use Employee Ownership Trusts to respond to these developments.
Howden continues regional push with Milton Keynes hub
Howden has unveiled its new office in Milton Keynes, home to the relocated Bedford team and designed to be its base for expansion in the region.
M&A market will be busy but less frenzied in 2025, says Ardonagh boss Bayles
Ardonagh Advisory leader Phil Bayles has hailed reaching the goal of 12 deals in 2024 and indicated around a further six this year.
MGA launches mid-market cyber product
Cyber manging general agent Onda has launched Onda X, a new product that supports mid-market companies in the UK and France.