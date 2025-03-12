FCA u-turns on enforcement transparency proposals
The Financial Conduct Authority is not going ahead with changes to announcing enforcement investigations, proposals that were labelled ‘name and shame’ and led to a huge outcry across the financial services market.
The watchdog confirmed today that it had found a lack of consensus on the steps and instead u -turned sticking to current processes.
It added: “We will not take forward our proposal to shift from an exceptional circumstances test to a public interest test for announcing investigations into regulated firms.”Step change
The FCA opened a consultation in February last year on a “step change” in being more transparent when opening an investigation into a firm. Normally, it does not comment on whether
More on Insight
Insurers launch dual Lloyd’s/company market stamp capacity for brokers
Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin and its sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) (MSIG UK), have announced plans to expand their London Market footprint with the launch of a new dual-stamp underwriting capability.
Should you sell your broking business to an Employee Ownership Trust?
Tax-efficient exit strategies and staff incentivisation have become hot topics among broker leaders since the recent increases in Capital Gains Tax and Employer National Insurance. In the second part of a series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Catherine Heyes examines how broker owners can use Employee Ownership Trusts to respond to these developments.
Howden continues regional push with Milton Keynes hub
Howden has unveiled its new office in Milton Keynes, home to the relocated Bedford team and designed to be its base for expansion in the region.
M&A market will be busy but less frenzied in 2025, says Ardonagh boss Bayles
Ardonagh Advisory leader Phil Bayles has hailed reaching the goal of 12 deals in 2024 and indicated around a further six this year.
MGA launches mid-market cyber product
Cyber manging general agent Onda has launched Onda X, a new product that supports mid-market companies in the UK and France.
Direct Line shareholders sign off on Aviva takeover
Shareholders of Direct Line Group have given overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting.
Real-life examples of SME cyber attacks needed to drive uptake – FSBIS’s Katie Freemantle
Managing director of FSB Insurance Service, Katie Freemantle, said there are not enough examples of SMEs that have suffered from a cyber attack to show real risks to small businesses.
FUW launches account executive academy
Specialist agricultural insurance broker FUW Insurance Services has launched an internal account executive academy with six participants from its offices across Wales.