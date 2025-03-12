FCA u-turns on enforcement transparency proposals

The Financial Conduct Authority is not going ahead with changes to announcing enforcement investigations, proposals that were labelled ‘name and shame’ and led to a huge outcry across the financial services market.

The watchdog confirmed today that it had found a lack of consensus on the steps and instead u -turned sticking to current processes.

It added: “We will not take forward our proposal to shift from an exceptional circumstances test to a public interest test for announcing investigations into regulated firms.”

Step change

The FCA opened a consultation in February last year on a “step change” in being more transparent when opening an investigation into a firm. Normally, it does not comment on whether