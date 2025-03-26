FCA to cut “clunky interactions” as it drives digitisation

The Financial Conduct Authority is focused on cutting “clunky interactions”, with a key move being the digitisation of forms, according to Sheree Howard, FCA executive director of authorisations.

In a Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing yesterday (25 March), she explained the FCA has already digitised three forms.

Howard said: “It’s not a straightforward and easy process, and it will take us time to do it.”

Feedback on the first form digitised, the FCA’s most prevalent one used to get approval for a senior manager, she said was “very positive in terms of it’s much easier to use, everything’s in one place.

What they [firms] want from us is predictable, proportionate regulation