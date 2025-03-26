Insurance Age

FCA to cut “clunky interactions” as it drives digitisation

The Financial Conduct Authority is focused on cutting “clunky interactions”, with a key move being the digitisation of forms, according to Sheree Howard, FCA executive director of authorisations.

In a Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing yesterday (25 March), she explained the FCA has already digitised three forms.

Howard said: “It’s not a straightforward and easy process, and it will take us time to do it.”

Feedback on the first form digitised, the FCA’s most prevalent one used to get approval for a senior manager, she said was “very positive in terms of it’s much easier to use, everything’s in one place.

What they [firms] want from us is predictable, proportionate regulation

Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy

The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.

