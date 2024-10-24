Insurance Age

GI complaints to FOS drop as workload soars in first half of 2024

While the Financial Ombudsman Service’s workload surged upwards by 43% in the first half of the year, the number of general insurance and pure protection complaints fell by 8% compared to the start of 2023, new figures have revealed.

The FOS received 133,019 complaints between 1 January and 30 June 2024 versus 93,114 complaints in the same period in 2023.

However, GI and protection complaints dropped year-on-year from 24,496 to 22,489.

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service rose fractionally to 3,940 in the first quarter of the financial year as the overall workload soared by 70%.

Banking and credit continued to be the

