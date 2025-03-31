HDI takes Breese from Arch as cyber leader

HDI Global UK and Ireland has recruited Marcus Breese as head of cyber underwriting, joining from Arch Insurance International.

Breese, pictured, has been head of cyber and technology errors and omissions at Arch for four years.

Prior to this, he spent a year with cyber risk modelling firm Corax, following on from 18 years at Hiscox.

During his time with Hiscox, Breese held several roles specialising in technology and media E&O, as line underwriter.

He will report to Antonia Osborne